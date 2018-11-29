Rexburg Startup Weekend, a 54-hour workshop meant to help entrepreneurs pursue business ideas with help from business mentors and experts, has been canceled.
The city of Rexburg, Startup Weekend's organizer, canceled the event, which was scheduled for Thursday to Saturday, because it did not receive enough entries, according to Daniel Torres, Rexburg's assistant economic developer.
The event, which had dozens of participants in the past, did not get the 20 sign-ups needed to make it a meaningful experience, Torres said.
The city hopes to reschedule the event for the spring of next year, but a date has not been set.
"We feel that Startup Weekend is a great opportunity for our community to test their business ideas, to network and learn," Torres said. "We will do a better job trying to get the word out in the spring."
Tickets will be refunded.