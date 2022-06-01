A Rexburg woman, who had been in Chinese custody since September 2019, returned to the United States on Monday.
Alyssa Petersen, the former director of the Rexburg-based English teaching program China Horizons, was arrested and detained by Chinese police on accusations of “illegally moving people across borders," the Rexburg Standard Journal reported at the time of her arrest.
Jacob Harlan, the former owner of China Horizons, also was arrested by police in the eastern province of Jiangsu after being accused of the same crime, KTVB reported.
The China Horizons program regularly employed Brigham Young University-Idaho students.
Petersen originally had been released on bail on Nov. 4, 2019, but was re-arrested on Dec. 30 that year, according to the Standard Journal. Then on Feb. 18, 2020, the family wrote on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page that the detention center where Petersen was being was closed to protect against COVID-19.
On Monday, Peterson's sister, Saren Combs, wrote in a post on the crowdfunding page, "Alyssa is HOME!!!!! We picked her up today. We are all so incredibly happy. She is doing good and in good spirits. We are going to take a week or so to be with family. We will update again soon."
The family raised just over $54,000 from 756 donations "to assist with legal fees and paying Alyssa's regular bills while she was detained," a GoFundMe news release said.
It was not known whether Harlan also had been released. There have not been any updates from his family on his GoFundMe page since Oct. 24, and a donor's message on the page on Wednesday said, "This wonderful family deserves to be together."