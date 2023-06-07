IDAHO FALLS — There will be a free rib cook-off fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ron’s Tire & Motorsports, 1255 N. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. This is an alcohol-free event.

There will be raffle items online for the public, and proceeds will go to the Dylan Rounds Legacy. Pulled pork sandwiches will be served at 11 a.m. for attendees.


