A Rigby dog miraculously survived after being shot in the head four times Thursday afternoon.
Krista Stafford said her niece, Elizabeth Shaw, was walking out to a chicken coop at her house in Rigby on Thursday when her two dogs, Kaiser and Bandit, ran off.
Stafford said the dogs are normally kept in the backyard by an electric fence, but Shaw had not turned it on to walk out to the chicken coop, as the dogs normally stay by her side.
According to Stafford, Shaw drove around looking for the dogs for about an hour. When she returned home, both dogs were there, but Kaiser was bleeding profusely.
The other dog, Bandit, was unharmed, but Stafford said she suspects he was present for the shooting, as the dogs appeared to have returned together.
Stafford said a neighbor drove Shaw to Mountain River Veterinary Clinic, where the veterinarian who treated Kaiser informed her that he had been shot.
One bullet was lodged inside Kaiser’s sinus cavity, two were in his neck and another tore through his ear, according to Garth Waddoups, the veterinarian who treated the dog.
Stafford said Shaw contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident. She also said they informed her that another dog had been shot in Rigby that same morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment, but Stafford said that as of Friday, the shooter had not yet been caught.
A Facebook post that Stafford made about the incident has amassed more than 2,500 shares and nearly 1,000 comments.
Kaiser was sent home from the vet Friday and is expected to make a full recovery. However, the bullet lodged in his sinus cavity could cause future complications such as sinus infections and breathing problems.
“I suspect he’s going to have some difficulty breathing through his nose,” Waddoups said.
Waddoups said they don’t treat dogs who have been shot very often, but this shooting was particularly grisly.
“This one seemed a little disturbing in that the dog looked like it had almost been shot point blank,” he said. “Why they would do that, I don’t know.”
Stafford said Kaiser is a very friendly dog and would run up to anyone who called him without hesitation, which she said could have been how the shooter gained such close access.
Waddoups also said the dog was not aggressive.
“Even when it was hurt, and we were doing things to it, it wasn’t mean or didn’t ever act like it wanted to bite anybody or hurt anybody,” he said. “So I’m not sure why they did it.”
Stafford said she is aware that people often shoot at dogs if the dogs are harming cattle, but that did not appear to be the case in this instance.
“It’s just sadistic,” she said. “You’re not protecting your cattle. You’re not protecting anything by doing that.”
According to Stafford, Kaiser’s veterinary bills are already about $1,000, and could grow due to follow-up appointments and possible surgery to remove the bullet in his sinus cavity. A Gofundme account has been set up. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/my-brother039s-dog-got-shot.
Stafford said they are also offering a reward for any information leading to the shooter.