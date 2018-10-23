A high school student from Rigby was selected to perform in a musical in New York City about living with a blood disease.
Turtle Leach, 15, is one of 25 students from across the country selected to participate in Breaking Through, a musical workshop designed to help educate people about the details of hemophilia and empower kids who live with rare blood diseases.
The Breaking Through! Musical Theater Intensive will be a three-day workshop where the participating students will help write and perform a six-song show, "Hemophilia: the Musical," about living with a bleeding disorder as a teenager. The students also will take part in discussions on the topic and a live talk with the audience after the show debuts in November.
Breaking Through! is being produced by Believe Limited, which creates digital content and events related to rare diseases such as hemophilia, and sponsored by Biomarin, a pharmaceutical company working on a gene therapy treatment for the disease.
Hemophilia is a rare genetic disease in which blood fails to clot normally, leading to the risk of excessive bleeding or death from small cuts. The disease occurs more often in men and roughly 20,000 Americans currently live with hemophilia.
Turtle and his six siblings are home-schooled by their parents, Nathan and Robin Leach, in Rigby. Turtle said that all but one of his siblings have Von Willebrand disease, a blood disorder similar to hemophilia but with much more common mild forms, and that his symptoms are less severe than they are for his brothers and sisters.
"It's sometimes challenging, but most of the time it can be pretty easy to deal with," Turtle said.
He heard about the musical at a friend's house, when their mom asked is Turtle had any musical talent. Turtle had never performed in a musical, but he plays music on his own and thought the show would be a great opportunity to meet other kids like him.
"I thought it would be a good chance to meet people with the same bleeding disorders as me and make friends with some new people," Turtle said.
As part of the application, Turtle submitted a video clip of himself singing and a written essay about his blood disease and why he is interested in performing in a musical about it. He wrote that his family does not know any other children near Rigby with a similar disease and that playing music has helped him learn to better express himself.
"Hemophilia: the Musical" will be performed Nov. 12 in New York City and streamed live on the BloodStream Media Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.