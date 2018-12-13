A Rigby man has been arraigned for reportedly beating a woman and violating a civil protection order.
The victim reported Adam Robert Harris, 37, in August. She described to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy that Harris pushed her down the stairs on July 9 and began hitting her. Harris didn't stop hitting her until the victim's 4-year-old daughter tried to pull her mother away from Harris. The victim grabbed her daughter and belongings and left.
A friend of the victim took pictures of her bruises and provided them to police. Both the victim and her friend said there had been similar incidents of abuse before, and that she would sometimes bring her pets to the friend because Harris would abuse them.
The victim called the sheriff's office in August to ask that they patrol her parents' house. She said Harris had been asking her sister when the house would be empty and she was afraid he would break in to steal her belongings.
Harris was restricted from contacting the victim by a civil protection order. The victim told law enforcement Harris had contacted her multiple times and played messages Harris had left. Harris calls the victim a liar in several of the expletive-ridden messages.
The victim said Harris had also been talking to her sister and that both Harris and her sister had been pressuring her to remove the protection order. Harris passed on threats to the victim through her sister, saying he was having someone follow her. The victim said she had been followed by a dark gray sedan while running errands.
Harris was arrested in October and charged with domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $250,000. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 25 in Jefferson County Courthouse.