A 31-year-old Rigby man died from his injuries two days after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and 45th East in Bonneville County.
An Idaho State Police news release said Kevin D. Hayes died Thursday.
At about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police responded to the scene of the crash. Hayes was driving north on 45th East in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign, the release said. John T. Hall, 48, of Idaho Falls, was driving west on U.S. 26 in a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup, pulling a single-axle trailer. Hall struck Hayes in the intersection.
Hayes was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the release said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.