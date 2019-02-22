On Thursday, February 21, 2019 at approximately 8:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash on state Highway 33 at milepost 49, east of Terreton.
John Moser, 25, of Rigby, was driving east on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chevrolet Express van. Daniel Tafoya Rodriguez, 35, of Terreton, was driving west in a 2010 Kenworth semi pulling two flatbed trailers. Road conditions in the area were icy. The Chevrolet slid into the westbound lane, where it was struck by the Kenworth. Both vehicles came to rest partially blocking the westbound lane.
Both Moser and Tafoya Rodriguez were wearing seat belts. Moser succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four and a half hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes of travel are now open.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.