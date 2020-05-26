A 12-year-old student from Rigby scaled a tree near his house to get the winning picture in this year’s Arbor Day student photo contest.
The contest, held by the Idaho Forest Products Commission every spring for the last decade, asks students from 5th-12th grade across the state to submit pictures of the trees and nature around them. The winning student receives a $100 prize and their picture will be used by the commission in their promotional material.
This year’s winning picture, titled “3 Peas in a Pod,” was taken by Kanyon Christman, who is homeschooled by his parents on their ranch near Rigby. He’d found a robin’s nest in a willow tree near his home and climbed into the branches above it to snap the picture of the eggs it contained.
Kanyon said he wasn’t that interested in photography, but he liked nature and his mother had a good camera that he and his sister had used to take their pictures.
“I probably wouldn’t have probably entered in if it wasn’t for her because I had forgotten about it, but she reminded me right before the deadline,” Kanyon said.
In past years the contest had an earlier deadline so the winning entries could be announced on Arbor Day at an event in Boise. Director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission Jennifer Okerlund said the deadline was extended this year to give students more time to participate and let them figure out how pictures would be judged.
Okerlund said that Kanyon’s picture stood out because of the angle he was able to get and what the picture showed about how animal families used the forest. She said that many of the essays this year described how students found the forest to be calming and normal, despite everything else that’s changed in the last three months.
“The forest offers us that extension to almost forget what’s going on the world today and it provides a solid, peaceful base for all of us to escape to,” Okerlund said.
Three other students received $50 prizes as the winners of their age divisions this year: Olivia Stanton of Lewis & Clark Middle School in Meridian, Annika Zuschlag of Boise High School and Caleb Starner of Liberty Charter School in Nampa. Kanyon said he plans to use the prize money to invest in something that will help him earn more money over the summer.