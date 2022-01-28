Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell sent a pair of letters purporting to state the city's opposition against a planned gravel pit near the Jefferson County and Bonneville County border.
Lovell wrote the letters to express his and the city’s opposition to the gravel pit. The first letter was sent Oct. 15 to the Bonneville County Commissioners and the second letter was sent Dec. 3 to the Bonneville County planning and zoning commission.
However, the Ririe City Council has not discussed the gravel pit in an official public meeting and has not taken a position on the pit.
“(The letter) was putting the city of Ririe in a position where we had an official position as a city,” said Ririe City Council President Eric Bennion. “My problem with that was we never voted on anything.”
Lovell did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Enterprize Canal Company is requesting to build the gravel pit. According to Bonneville County planning and zoning commission meeting minutes from Dec. 8, the company would build it temporarily on the north and south side of Swan Valley Highway, east of 115th East and southeast of the Ririe Highway. The pit will be used to maintain and pipe the canal since Progressive Irrigation is terminating its contract to carry water for Enterprize Canal Company.
The project’s site is not within the city of Ririe, but is within Ririe's area of impact. Lovell wrote in his letter to the commissioners he believed a hearing on the gravel pit should first come before Ririe planning and zoning and asked the county postpone any action on the gravel pit so it could be reviewed by Ririe planning and zoning.
“It is not the intent to hamper any development opportunities for anyone, but an effort to be mindful of those who live around and own property in the vicinity of this proposal, or any other planned changes to land use within the impact area,” Lovell wrote.
According to county law, land within the city of Ririe area of impact is subject to county zoning ordinance and county land use, since the land is not within city limits or directly adjacent to the city limits.
Lovell’s second letter to the commission stated the city of Ririe was opposed to the gravel pit and listed the reasons why.
Bennion said during the council’s November meeting, Lovell misrepresented the legality of what the county was considering to allow, which Bennion had to correct him on.
“They were only doing what was legal based in their ordinances,” Bennion said.
He also said the city’s lawyer spoke about the situation and it was made clear to council members and Lovell that the council needs to vote on decisions like this and any letter representing the city should be drafted by the city’s lawyer.
During the Dec. 8 meeting, Darrel Ker, director of Enterprize Canal, explained to the commission why the company was seeking to build the gravel pit. He said the company was not interested in selling any material extracted from the gravel pit and the pit would fall under the county’s permitted representative use to extract minerals from the area. He said he didn’t expect the gravel pit to be in place longer than a month.
“We're interested in repairing our banks. We're interested in promoting the good,” Ker said in the minutes. “But also, we're interested in keeping farmers in agriculture in business so that they can run their water and they can have their water so they can irrigate their crops. It's just about providing a living. It's just about raising families. And it's also just about we have a stewardship and responsibility to deliver the water to our patrons of the canal.”
Lovell also was present at the Bonneville County planning and zoning commission meeting and, along several other local residents, spoke to oppose the commissioners among allowing Enterprize Canal to move forward with the gravel pit. He reiterated his desire for the city of Ririe to be more involved with land use in that area and said he was concerned about highway safety in the area.
Highway safety falls under the Idaho Transportation Department’s jurisdiction. Commissioner Chairman Doyle Beck told Lovell there was nothing the planning and zoning commission could do in regard to highway safety, according to the minutes.
The commission voted to allow Enterprize Canal to build the gravel pit as it is a permitted use of the area, with conditions to make the project friendly to neighbors.