U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho voted with the majority in the Senate on Friday in a procedural vote to advance the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Crapo, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been supportive of Kavanaugh throughout the nomination process. On Sept. 28, he said he believed both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony to the committee about being sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when both were in high school, and Kavanaugh’s “very strong testimony that he was not there.” Crapo earlier praised Kavanaugh’s qualifications for the court, calling him “a judge’s judge.”
“After reviewing all information provided to him throughout the confirmation process, Senator Crapo will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh tomorrow,” Crapo’s deputy press secretary, Melanie Baucom, said in an email on Friday.
Risch has made no public comments since the assault allegations arose, instead repeatedly declining to answer questions on the topic.
But on Friday afternoon, he issued this statement:
“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is without doubt one of the most qualified people to be nominated to America’s highest court. His judicial philosophy most closely mirrors former Justice Scalia. They both start with the proposition that the court’s job is not to make law but to apply the constitution and statutes as they were written, to the facts of a case.
“Very late in the confirmation process serious allegations were made against Judge Kavanaugh. Such allegations must be taken seriously and must be soberly evaluated. Judge Kavanaugh has undergone seven FBI investigations including one specifically reviewing the last-minute allegations. In all, over 150 people were interviewed by the FBI. Having served as a prosecutor and made thousands of decisions regarding whether a person had committed an offense and should be charged, and having reviewed thousands of investigations by law enforcement, this decision process is not foreign or uncomfortable for me. All inquiries must start with the constitutional due process requirement that all are presumed innocent until proven guilty regardless of who they are and regardless of the nature or seriousness of the alleged offense. The investigations of Judge Kavanaugh do not come close to overcoming the presumption of innocence. The investigations corroborated the assertion of innocence by the accused and in no way corroborated the claim of the accuser. Therefore, justice demands that we act on the corroborated evidence or lack thereof before us. The allegations, though serious, were not proven nor close to proven. Given that the path forward is clear.
“I will be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh and believe he will serve on the Supreme Court with distinction.”
Videos have been widely shared on social media of Risch running away from a questioner and requesting help from the Capitol Police.
His spokeswoman, Kaylin Minton, said in an email, “That was not a member of the media; it was a protester harassing the senator. There are hundreds of protesters on the Capitol complex this week, and many members of the Senate are being harassed and filmed. As a result, the Capitol Police have stepped up their enforcement and are intervening when necessary.”
Both Risch and Crapo said they would issue statements after Saturday’s Senate vote.