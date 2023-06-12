Idaho’s first youth crisis center celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Rise Up, a teen and child crisis center, is free to the Idaho Falls community. It will serve youth ages 12-17, with hope of eventually serving ages as young as 5. It is located at 1140 Science Center Drive.
The first of its kind in the Gem State, Rise Up is the result of many partnerships. Initial funding was set aside by Gov. Brad Little, but it has been funded by and helped to be developed through Idaho Department of Juvenile Justice and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
”The center will help provide immediate safety, assessment, referrals and collaboration of services for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders,” according to a Rehabilitative Health Services news release.
People presenting at the ceremony included Little, Bonneville County Commissioner Jon Walker, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections Director Monty Prow.
Each presenter echoed the same sentiment— a center like this is invaluable.
”I am very proud of what Idaho has done in the behavioral health field,” Little said. “The only credit I should get was not being stupid enough to stand in the way of a really, really good idea.”
Jeppesen said behavioral health issues are becoming more and more pervasive in Idaho. He said that Rise Up will have a “real impact in real people’s lives.”
In 2014, Idaho Falls opened the first government-funded adult mental health crisis center in Idaho. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center has aided the Idaho Falls community for nearly a decade. With those services now offered to minors through Rise Up, the impact becomes even greater.
”If we can help a youth, we can help that person for the rest of their life,” Jeppesen said.
Not only will the center provide necessary resources for youth in crisis, it also will help them find those resources in the correct place. The crisis center will provide immediate assistance for a mental health crisis that youth might not get in a hospital emergency room or through law enforcement.
Hulse said that many youth who would benefit from the center currently end up in jail. He said that crisis centers make a significant difference in the Idaho Falls community.
”My jail is consistently full of people who really just need a treatment modality, and, for whatever reason, we’re able to make that connection. Then they end up in the jail facility, and we end up trying to get them back out,” Hulse said. “If you’re in a mental health crisis, being in jail is not the place for you.”
Hulse continued to commend Rise Up, not only for the resources it provides, but also for the intention behind its name.
”It’s always about rising up… rising up to your responsibility and maintaining your place in the community. That’s what we need the youth to be able to do,” Hulse said. “I am thankful that we have a group of folks that understand that, not just in law enforcement, but in all sectors.”
The goal for Rise Up is to divert youth in crisis away from hospitalization and jail cells. It will be a “stabilization, assessment and referral center instead of a treatment center,” the release said.
”It is a truly auspicious occasion. It’s the beginning of truly supporting young people in our community,” Walker said.
For information, contact Rise Up at 208-826-0994.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.