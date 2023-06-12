Idaho’s first youth crisis center celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

Rise Up, a teen and child crisis center, is free to the Idaho Falls community. It will serve youth ages 12-17, with hope of eventually serving ages as young as 5. It is located at 1140 Science Center Drive.


