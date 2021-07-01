Summer construction projects are underway in Idaho Falls, with crews revamping local roads, waterlines and drainage.
To help you navigate traffic disruptions, here’s a list of ongoing and scheduled construction projects across Idaho Falls, according to the city’s Public Works Department.
The Post Register only listed projects that would involve road or lane closures. Projects with minimal or no impact on traffic are not included in this list.
To view a full list of construction projects in Idaho Falls, visit bit.ly/IFConstructionMap. Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the map will be updated Friday afternoon.
ONGOING PROJECTS
Off-ramp of I-15 and US Highway 20
Exit 119 will be fully open to traffic by the end of the day Thursday, according to Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer Megan Stark. Construction workers may need to do work on the shoulder in the future, “but nothing that will really obstruct traffic,” Stark told the Post Register on Thursday.
Waterline replacement on 1st St
The $2.4 million project to reconstruct the street and replace the waterline began in April and is set to conclude by November. It involves multiple lane closures and traffic configurations on 1st Street between Lomax Street and Yellowstone Avenue. However, the city says the eastbound lane between Yellowstone and S Holmes Avenue “is anticipated to remain open for the entire duration of the project.”
Idaho Canal Trail
The project will pave an asphalt pathway paralleling a nearly 2-mile section of the canal in town. When completed, the new pathway will become part of a network of pedestrian and bike paths making it easier and safer to get around Idaho Falls.
Lanes may be closed along S Holmes Avenue between 17th Street and 25th Street, and along the trial path on NW and NE Bonneville Drive.
Work began June 1. The trail is expected to be complete in fall 2021. Construction of the bridge begins October 2021 and is set to finish in spring 2022. The project costs almost $1 million.
Improving Sunnyside neighborhood waterline
Cars cannot park on the affected streets along Sunnyside Road, which include Morningside Drive, Westmoreland Drive and Holly Place. The $1 million project will also result in some road closures and lane closures.
Popkroll Street Improvements
Traffic on Popkroll Way near Idaho Falls Street Division will be closed at times during construction. The project began April 5 and is scheduled to conclude this summer. It costs about $130,000.
UPCOMING PROJECTS
Road maintenance
Contractors will install asphalt street overlays on several streets to extend their service life. The project costs about $344,000.
At times, only one lane on some roads may be available, while other roads might be closed. Cars cannot park on the streets under construction.
The streets include Troy Avenue, Stonebrook Lane south of Castlerock Lane, and the alley behind the Museum of Idaho. The project begins July 6 on Stonebrook, July 12 on Troy Avenue and July 26 behind Museum of Idaho.
Chip seal coats
The project will begin July 11. It is expected to last 30 days. According to the project’s description, “Chip seal prevents deterioration of the asphalt surface from the effects of aging and oxidation due to water and sun.” The process also “provides an effective barrier for the underlying pavement against water intrusion by sealing cracks in the pavement,” the description said.
This project will affect several streets. The city is asking drivers to reduce their speeds, obey posted traffic control signs and watch for construction crews. Affected areas include a few blocks between Yellowstone Avenue, F Street and the River Walk, and a long stretch of S 5th W and Rollandet Avenue from south of 17th Street to city limits, just north of W 49th South. Some neighborhoods between S 5th W, Sunnyside Road, W 49th Street. and S Holmes Avenue will also be affected. The project costs nearly $600,000.
For a full list of affected streets, visit bit.ly/IFChipSeal2021.
Sunnyside Road sewer work
The $0.9 million project to work on sanitary sewer equipment began in June but paused for two weeks due to Independence Day. Project work will resume July 12.
The project affects Sunnyside Road from Eagle Drive to past Woodruff Avenue. During most weekdays and weeknights, Sunnyside will have one-lane traffic each way.
Cross streets to Sunnyside, such as Hitt Road and Woodruff Avenue, will also be affected by the project.
Sewer line rehabilitation
On small sections of certain streets across the city, only one lane of traffic may be available during times of the $221,000 project to rehabilitate pipes. Project work will begin Aug. 2, according to the city.
Storm drain improvements
Install new storm drains along a portion of Westhill Avenue and the cul-de-sac on Brenthaven Street, along with other fixtures. During the project, parking may be restricted. Roads or lanes may be reduced or closed at times. The cost is being determined, the city said. The project is expected to begin this summer.
N Highland Park Concrete Improvements
Sometime this summer, the project will begin, reducing Elmore Avenue near Science Center Drive to local traffic. The project costs about $140,000.