The popular Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park will be closed this week while road improvements are made at the Norris Junction.
The closure will take place Monday and Tuesday and include the entire basin area, entrance road, parking lot and the Norris Geyser Basin Museum. The Norris Campground and Museum of the National Park Ranger closed for the season in September.
The Grand Loop will remain open, but visitors can expect delays caused by road construction in the area. No parking will be allowed along the Grand Loop Road near Norris Junction because of paving operations and equipment.
“The park has numerous other geyser basins that will be accessible during this closure,” the park said in a news release. “Visitors can also use the Norris Geyser Basin Overlook along the Grand Loop Road just north of Norris Campground.”