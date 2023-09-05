Recovery Festival

Community members participate in the Recovery Festival on Friday at Freeman Park.

 courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

At the start of Recovery Month, Grace Hawkinson is shining a light of hope for people looking to escape from a cycle of addiction and illegal drug use.

Hawkinson battled an addiction to meth for 18 years and was reliant on alcohol and marijuana prior to that. Today, she’s been clean for more than six years and works as a recovery coach/peer support at the Center for Hope, aiding others in their journey to healing.


