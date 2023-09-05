At the start of Recovery Month, Grace Hawkinson is shining a light of hope for people looking to escape from a cycle of addiction and illegal drug use.
Hawkinson battled an addiction to meth for 18 years and was reliant on alcohol and marijuana prior to that. Today, she’s been clean for more than six years and works as a recovery coach/peer support at the Center for Hope, aiding others in their journey to healing.
“I was broken, I was lost and I didn’t think that there was anything else in my future,” she said. “There’s hope, and there’s people here to help guide you and support you.”
Hawkinson shared her story at the third-annual Recovery Festival, a community event held Friday at Freeman Park to assist and connect people with resources to aid in their progression toward recovery.
“We always hold a festival in the beginning of September to celebrate the families of the people in recovery, the people in recovery and the people that support us in the community,” said Nancy Espeseth, executive director of the Center for Hope. “Substance abuse issues, mental health issues are prominent in our community, as well as overdoses. We as a community come together here and hope that we can gain more and more support and more and more people on a pathway to recovery.”
Hawkinson said that more than a decade in an abusive relationship significantly contributed to her drug use.
“I don’t want to blame it on something, right? I’ve always had a choice,” she said. “Very unhealthy, toxic, domestic violence relationships and just being so beat down and broken, (with) no self-worth, no self-esteem. Eighteen years of domestic violence takes you to a very low low.”
In Hawkinson’s journey, she progressed through a variety of programs before she successfully kicked drug use to the past.
“I did a lot of treatment. I did inpatient, outpatient, drug court and Wood Court was my last treatment," she said. "It saved my life.”
Hawkinson said recovery meant having to fully face the person she had become.
“I had to take a look at myself and kind of start working on me," she said. "A lot of us don’t like to look at the person that we were and the things that we’ve done, and I just really dove deep into that. My pathway was trauma therapy and a 12-step program.”
Hawkinson graduated Wood Court in 2018 and has been clean since 2017.
“May 27, 2017, is my clean date,” she said. “It’s a huge celebration.”
Today, she aids others on their journey to overcome substance abuse problems.
“I have a lived experience with addiction and with mental health. I love meeting people where they’re at and helping them find their pathway to recovery,” she said.
The Center for Hope provides peer-to-peer support “where people with lived experiences help people who are struggling with their substance issues,” Espeseth said. “We help people that are at our local crisis center that are going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis, and then we hold a lot of self-help meetings at our center. We also have an educational program with a professor out of BYU-Idaho, Andra Smith Hansen, and we do work with re-entry.”
All programs at the center are provided free-of-charge.
“I couldn’t imagine life any other way than it is now,” Hawkinson said, contrasting “the chaos and everything that comes with the drug use and poisoning my community to being on the other side and trying to help people find recovery and find their pathway. I can’t imagine life any other way than it is today.”
Despite her success, Hawkinson said recovery is an ongoing battle.
“I have to stay clean the same way that I got high, and that’s all day, every day,” she said. “If I immerse myself in recovery, it’s always going to be right there.”
She credits her children for seeing her through the worst of her addiction and treasures the opportunity she has to positively contribute to the lives of her grandchildren.
“I’ve got kids. I drug them through the dirt, you know, in all of my years of active use, and they’re resilient. They never left my side,” Hawkinson said, tears welling in her eyes. “They put me at arm’s length for a while, but never really left my side. I put my kids through a lot. My grandkids never have to see me that way though.”
The Recovery Festival featured other treatment providers including Brick House Recovery, Addiction and Trauma Services, RHS, Stewards of Recovery, Behavioral Health Crisis Center, Renaissance Ranch, Rise Up Teen and Child Crisis Center of Idaho Falls, Bingham Healthcare and Community Family Clinic. Representatives from Eastern Idaho Public Health, National Alliance of Mental Illness Upper Valley Idaho, the Bonneville County Sheriff Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and local businesses such as Broulim’s also supported the event.
The celebration featured free music, speakers, jump houses and a raffle. It is held the day after International Overdose Awareness day, during which Soldiers for Hope held a candlelight vigil at the River Walk on Memorial Drive to commemorate those who have lost their lives.
“That’s hard, even though it’s a tribute in honoring people that have overdosed,” Espeseth said, “We get to the next day celebrate recovery too and show people in our community that it’s possible to recover.”
