If you’re headed into Grand Teton National Park this weekend you can expect delays on the southern end of the park along U.S. Highway 89.
As part of the park’s pavement preservation plan, sections of the highway between the park’s southern boundary and the Jackson Hole Airport are being chip sealed and travel will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays during the work. Travelers also are advised to slow down and maintain the recommended speed limit on the pavement to avoid damaging cars or windshields from loose gravel on the road.
Road work also is being done this weekend on the Gros Ventre Road to fix erosion from high spring runoff where the road nears the Gros Ventre River. The erosion was caused after washouts occurred during June of 2017. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes on this section of road.
The park also is working on parking lots at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and at the South Jenny Lake area. Both areas will have limited parking. No overnight parking will be permitted at Jenny Lake while work is going on.
Updated road reports and conditions in the park are available by calling 307-739-3682.