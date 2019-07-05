HK Contractors will be working on numerous streets near Melaleuca Field over the next 30 days.
Starting Monday, contractors will start chip sealing, broom and fog coating on:
— Garfield Street from Royal Avenue to Northwest Bonneville Drive
— Ada, Bannock, Blaine, Boise and Cassia avenues from West Anderson to West Elva Street
— Bear Avenue from West Anderson to Iona Street
— Bingham Avenue from Iona to Shelley Street
— Canyon Avenue from Shelley to West Elva Street
— West Crowley and West Shelley streets from Jefferson Avenue to North Boulevard
— Elmore Avenue from West Shelley Street to Riverside Drive
— West Elva Street from Bannock to North Lee Avenue
— Iona Street from Elmore Avenue to North Boulevard
— Jefferson Avenue from West Anderson Street to I Street
— 6th and 7th streets from South Boulevard to North Holmes Avenue, and
— Jennie Lee Drive from 17th to 21st Street
Work will start July 14 on the Elm Street Roundabout on South Boulevard, the Fremont Avenue intersection on Science Center Drive, and on East 25th Street from North Holmes Avenue to Hitt Road.
HK Contractors will chip seal, broom and fog coat several city streets near Melaleuca Field over the next 30 days. Drivers are advised to watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits. Call HK Contractors at 208-523-6600 with any questions.