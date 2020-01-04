2020 has officially begun. With a fresh start on both a new year and a new decade, many people are looking to make big changes in their lives. The Post Register looked at popular New Year’s resolutions and asked local experts for advice on keeping them.
Resolution: Volunteer more
Name: Chris Wiersema
Title: CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County
Why: People always volunteer for different reasons, but in the simplest form, it’s an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors. When you take the opportunity to do good for others in the community, you are part of the solution.
Advice: Volunteermatch.org and justserve.org are great websites to find out what places need help in our area.
Resolution: Become more financially stable
Name: Matt Porter
Title: Financial Adviser at Cornerstone Financial Advisers
Why: It gives a sense of empowerment to an individual. If you know that you are in a solid financial situation, you will be able to more fully enjoy your life.
Advice: Sit down and take inventory of your current situation. See where you can improve and write down an action plan. You can seek professional help where needed.
Resolution: Spend more time with family
Name: Cameron Baxter
Title: Licensed marriage and family therapist at Tueller Counseling
Why: There are more and more demands on our time and a lot of different ways to distract us. The need for real, face-to-face conversations is more important than ever and one of the best places to get that is with family.
Advice: We tend to give up and get discouraged easily, but it’s about the long term. The consistency, over time, will mean more to your family than trying to be perfect right away. Even if you fail, keep working at it.
Resolution: Travel more
Name: Alan Eskelsen
Title: Travel Professional at Kalilei Vacations
Why: Traveling disconnects you from your daily life. Throughout our daily lives we seem to be so caught that sometimes we just need to disconnect from everyday life. Wandering abroad even helps depression and anxiety for some. It's not a foolproof solution, of course, but it may help you feel better physically as well as mentally. Traveling creates compassion and a more profound understanding of other cultures.
Advice: Travel now. A wise older client once told me, “Travel while you’re young and have your health. Even if you have no money, for when you’re older, you may have money, but you will not be able to do the things you could do 30 years ago.”
Resolution: Read more
Name: Liza Evans
Title: Idaho Falls Public Library Adult and Teen Programming Specialist
Why: There are so many reasons to read: to escape, to learn, to grow your vocabulary, but my favorite part of reading is gaining empathy for people who are different from me. I will never climb Mount Everest, but I can gain a little understanding by reading about someone who has. I will never be a young man struggling in an inner city, but I can maybe understand his choices by reading a book about him, even if it's fiction. It's so important to continue learning and expanding our horizons.
Advice: Make it a part of your day, just like eating or brushing your teeth. Set that time aside every day. If you want to really read a lot more, join the Extreme Book Nerd Challenge at the Idaho Falls Public Library. Find new authors, try new genres, get out of the reading rut you're in.
Resolution: Reduce stress
Name: Jennifer Miesch
Title: Licensed psychologist at Idaho State University Counseling Center
Why: A lot of us are living with a lot of stress and anxiety right now.
Advice: It can be overwhelming and unrealistic to try to tackle too many goals at once. Instead of trying to get everything done right away, start by asking what you really need and then make small, achievable steps to getting there.
Resolution: Get in shape
Name: Tim Potter
Title: Fitness trainer at Planet Fitness
Why: Getting in shape is about being happy and being healthy, which is more than just being selfish. Being happy and healthy is contagious and will spread to all the people you love in your life.
Advice: Stay committed. Use tools at your gym to make it easier and more fun.
Resolution: Stop smoking
Name: Travis Hoyt
Title: Registered nurse and practice manager at the UnitedHealthCare of Idaho
Why: For every day that you stop smoking it increases your life expectancy, literally (beginning) within an hour of stopping smoking.
Advice: Share your goal with somebody so you have support and help to keep you on track, someone who you can call if you're struggling or having cravings.