Headwaters Construction will be blasting rocks near the roundabout at South Utah Avenue and Bridgeport Road between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The rock blasting is in preparation for the construction of a new medical office, and Idaho Traffic Safety will provide traffic control. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes, and motorists who can't do so are asked to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signs and watch for construction crews.
People with any questions or concerns should contact Headwaters Construction at 866-496-9868.