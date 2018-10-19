The organizer for the Idaho Rockfest festival has filed for bankruptcy after the event’s cancellation left him responsible for refunding customers and covering its expenses.
According to a petition filed this week with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pocatello, Ron Heyrend is requesting Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning his non-exempt assets, including his company, EKR Entertainment and Productions, will be liquidated to cover his debts.
Heyrend has said he had to cancel the festival at the last minute because an investor pulled funding for the event.
Among the artists scheduled to perform at Idaho Rockfest at Melaleuca Field were Vince Neil, RATT, Dokken, Warrant, Sebastian Bach, Great White and Lynch Mob.
The filing shows Heyrend has $123,302.98 in debts, many related to business dealings made for Idaho Rockfest.
Todd Hutchison from Tennessee and his company, Hutch Entertainment, are listed among his debtors. Hutchison filed a lawsuit against Heyrend in August. Hutch Entertainment had been contracted to book the entertainers who were to appear at the festival. Hutchison alleged in his filing that Heyrend owes him more than $25,000. The filing accuses Heyrend of intentionally attempting to avoid paying them by attempting to contact and pay the bands directly, in violation of the contract.
Refunds for the tickets purchased for Idaho Rockfest have been inconsistent. Some have said they received a full refund after the event was cancelled while others have not seen a refund.
Roni Bosquez, who bought four tickets for her family, said her bank covered the cost, but she had not seen a refund from Heyrend.
During an interview in September with the Post Register, Heyrend said he intended to refund the tickets despite lacking the funds.