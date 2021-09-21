PacifiCorp Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating funds to educational institutions in Idaho to support learning projects that incorporate the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation announced in a Tuesday news release it was awarding grants to six educational institutions in Idaho. PacifiCorp Foundation is donation $630,000 to institutions across the six states it serves. Some of the grants will also go to help community organizations continuing to respond to COVID-related needs.
“We believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity,” said Tim Solomon, Rocky Mountain Power Idaho regional business manager in the release.
One of the grants was given to the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation to provide cyber and technology scholarships to help adult learners gain new skills for better career opportunities.
The college will also be receiving STEM classroom kits at I-STEM professional development institutes held on campus through another grant given to the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation. Idaho State University will also be receiving these kits, the release said.
Another grant will help Sugar-Salem High School purchase two digital telescopes to improve space-viewing opportunities for astronomy students.
The remaining three institutions that got grants are:
Idaho Home Learning Academy/Oneida School District for purchase of subscriptions to Nearpod, an online teaching tool that helps virtual and classroom teachers teach to Idaho State Standards.
Junior Achievement of Idaho for financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship programs in K-6 grade classrooms.
Oneida Education Foundation for installing a greenhouse at Malad High School to provide a hands-on laboratory where students can learn about horticulture, gardening, soil science and other agriculture-related topics.
“Alongside these dedicated organizations, we’re determined to empower the next generation by creating and promoting hands-on, inclusive learning opportunities for children, teens and young adults," Solomon said in the release. "These curious minds will become our scientists, engineers, technicians and creators who will provide innovative solutions for the future and help guide the growth of our communities.”
This latest round of funding is one of the four grant cycles offered by the PacifiCorp foundation annually. The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded nearly $1.4 million to local nonprofit organizations in 2020, according to the foundation’s website.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation was created in 1988 and is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation. PacifiCorp serves 2 million customers in six states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).