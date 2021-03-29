Rocky Mountain Power announced it is working to restore power to 9,500 customers in Ammon and Lincoln.
According to the news release, the outages were caused by a technical problem at the Sandcreek substation east of Idaho Falls. A transformer had been out for upgrades, and the mobile transformer used as a temporary replacement had to be taken offline at 10 a.m. due to problems with auxiliary equipment.
“Rocky Mountain Power is very much aware how difficult extended service interruptions can be for our customers, and we are actively working to restore all customers as soon as possible,” the power company said in a news release. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience.”