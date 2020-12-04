Ronald J. Sayer, known as a prominent Idaho Falls business owner, landlord and beloved member of the community, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 86 from cancer.
His name is recognizable by many from the Ron Sayer Auto Group in Idaho Falls. Sayer got involved in the car business early in life. Two years into his studies at the University of Idaho, his father asked Sayer to come home to help run the family dealership. Over the years, Sayer grew the “very small” local Willy's Jeep dealer into one of the area’s largest dealerships. Today the Sayer Auto Group consists of Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Ron Sayer Nissan and BMW of Idaho Falls.
His son, Kelly Sayer, owns the business today.
For Sayer, cars were more than just a way to earn money. They also were his passion.
“I remember as a kid, wherever we went, whether it was California or Salt Lake, we would drive around car lots for hours. He just loved looking at all the cars and seeing what other people had,” said his daughter Monica Franz.
And those who worked for Sayer were more than just employees. Rick Williams was hired by Sayer at the age of 17 in the 1970s. He worked for Sayer for most of his adult life and currently manages Ron Sayer BMW.
“He was like a father to me. He cared about everybody,” Williams said.
Generosity was a way of life for Sayer. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he volunteered for decades as a church teacher and leader. When it came to work, employee Rick Wallis remembered numerous times when Sayer told him to sell a vehicle to someone struggling for a fraction of what the car was worth.
Franz recalled once noticing a strange man at her father’s dealership. When Franz asked about him, the secretary told her whenever the man was unable to pay for his prescription medication, he would stop by, knowing Sayer would be willing to help him out.
“I probably don’t know even a smidgen of examples like that, because he kept those things to himself. He gave everybody a chance,” Franz said.
And, though he treated everyone with love, no one more so than his wife Janet, who died in March. Ron never stopped calling his wife of 62 years his "sweetheart” or holding her hand in church.
“They never wanted to be apart. It was never just Ron, and it was never just Jan. It was always Ron and Jan. They just adored each other,” Franz said.
Until his dying day, Sayer loved keeping his mind active. For the last months of his life, he moved into his daughter’s home. Franz had worked as a stockbroker for years. Wanting to share in his daughter’s interest, the 86-year-old quickly picked up a new hobby: day trading.
“Every day he would wake up and say, ‘What do you think about this report? What do you think this will do to the market?’ I was in the stock market for 24 years and that was the funnest trading of my life,” Franz said.
Sayer will be missed by his family, employees and community. He is survived by his three children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.