The first Ronald McDonald Family Room in eastern Idaho is one step closer to providing help to local families.
The 2,600 square foot space provides a place for parents with children in the hospital to sleep and eat for free without leaving the building.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will hold the kickoff for the room's construction Monday. The event will include comments from hospital, charity leaders and a local family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Boise.
When the room opens later this year, it will be the first family room created by the charity in eastern Idaho. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho program director Warren Maxfield said that the room is intended to help families who travel into Idaho Falls for treatment from having to pay for staying away from home.
"We have a population base that has the same needs as a bigger metropolitan city, but we are spread out so much," Maxfield said.
The room remains on track to be finished by August and meet its initial fundraising goal of $766,000. Maxfield said the naming rights for all four bedrooms and most other areas of the Family Room have been sold to donors who will be thanked at the groundbreaking.
The charity is also preparing to gather the volunteers who will be staffing the room and caring for visiting families. Travis Hall, volunteer service manager for EIRMC, said the room would need at least 35 volunteers to begin operating at full capacity but was hopeful that enough people would be interested.
"I think there is a lot of people the Ronald McDonald House has touched over the years and want to give back to it," he said.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ronald McDonald Family Room begins at 12 p.m. Monday at 3200 Channing Way, suite 106.