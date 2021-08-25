The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho raised more than $40,000 to help sick or injured children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center through its 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series.
The charity announced its fundraising total Tuesday, following the conclusion of the summer movie series on Aug. 12.
“We are about supporting families — helping them during their difficult days at the hospital and keeping them close,” Lori Priest, charity community engagement director for Eastern Idaho, said in a news release. “The drive-in provides an opportunity for families to get out, be safe and have fun together while supporting the families we serve. It has been a great way to raise awareness that the Family Room is here when families with sick kids at EIRMC need a home away from home, It is also an opportunity to raise funding to provide services to these families at no cost. We are very grateful for our sponsors and the support from the eastern Idaho community to raise over $40,000 to support local families.”
The charity operates the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened in September 2019. Since opening, the Family Room has supported more than 700 families and had more than 4,100 visits, the release said.
The Family Room provides families with a home-like environment where they can eat, shower, do laundry, watch television, take a nap or stay the night. Any family with a sick child at EIRMC is able to use the Family Room. There is no cost for families to use the charity’s services.
Several of the sponsors were eastern Idaho businesses, the release said. Movie sponsors include Teton Toyota, EIRMC, Idaho Central Credit Union, Intermountain Anesthesia, Bank of Idaho, Bank of Commerce, Westmark Credit Union, Marcom LLC, Fisher’s Technology, Ernie and Gloria Unger, The Girls Tribe, IE Productions, Teton Wealth Management, the city of Ammon, and the Idaho Falls Civitan Club. The Bike Shop supported the event by donating a Norco Storm bike for a drawing.
Silver Star Communications, Idaho National Laboratory, Battelle Energy Alliance, and eastern Idaho McDonald’s owners Trent Chicos and Mary Johnson were this year’s movie supporters. Riverbend Communications was the media partner for the movie series and the Motor Vu Drive-In hosted the events and provided a portion of the concessions sales to the charity.
Blue Cross of Idaho was the presenting sponsor of the series. Paul Zurlo, president of Health Markets for Blue Cross of Idaho, said in an email to the Post Register that the company was grateful to give back to Idaho Falls — a market where the insurance provider has been expanding.
“Attending a drive-in movie has been a summer tradition for decades and a way for families and friends to spend time with one another. That’s why Blue Cross of Idaho was thrilled to partner with the Ronald McDonald House to show a series of family films at the Motor Vu Drive-In,” Zurlo said in the email. “The summer-long event raised over $40,000 to ensure parents can remain close to a child getting treatment at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to Idaho Falls and will continue to look for more opportunities in the future.”