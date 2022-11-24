Toys, games and groceries made the Christmas list this year of items that could help children and their families at the local hospital.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is requesting donations to help the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 9, at several locations including the Post Register, the Bingham News Chronicle and locations listed at tinyurl.com/2pn3nas9. Drop-off locations also include the lobby of EIRMC and at the Ronald McDonald Family Room itself.
The charity is requesting toys and games for children of all ages, such as puzzles, dolls, card and board games, coloring books and word-finder books.
Monetary donations and financial cards for items such as groceries, gasoline and other necessities are also needed.
A vehicle light parade also will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 traveling from Teton Toyota through Sunnyside Road and to EIRMC to drop off donations. Those seeking to join the parade can register at tinyurl.com/mratsjb8.
This is the second year for the donation drive parade. Pam Borjas, Branch Manager for WaFd Bank in Idaho Falls, has been arranging the donations and parade for two years. She previously worked on a similar program while living in Northern California for local hospitals.
“It’s going to be a great event for the families and the kids who can’t have Christmas at home,” Borja said.
The family room provides a temporary living space for families who have a child receiving treatment at the hospital.
Patients requiring special treatment are often transported to another hospital if their local facilities do not have the expertise or experience needed for their care. This can result in high costs for their families to travel and stay if the patient is expected to receive treatment for several days or weeks.
The family room provides beds, a kitchen, a living room, laundry and other amenities to families of a child at the hospital.
“We want to be a home away from home for families with ill or injured children at EIRMC,” said Lori Priest, director of community engagement in southeast Idaho for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “We appreciate for Pam organizing this toy and donation drive and vehicle light parade again for our organization. We are grateful for all the support that our sponsors provide to make it possible. And we are thankful for the generosity of our amazing community.”
Coleen Niemann, director of Marketing and Community Relations at EIRMC, said the hospital often receives transfers for newborns who were born prematurely, and who may need months of hospital care before being released.
The hospital also takes transfers from surrounding communities for cases involving critical injuries, such as burns or trauma.
“It’s a gift for parents who need that space to give more to their child who is hospitalized,” Niemann said.
