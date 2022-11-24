Ronald McDonald Family Room Donations

Several donations had already been made to the Ronald McDonald Family Room. The program is seeking toys and games for children, as well as monetary donations. 

 Photo courtesy Lori Priest

Toys, games and groceries made the Christmas list this year of items that could help children and their families at the local hospital.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is requesting donations to help the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.


