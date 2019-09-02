Idaho Transportation Department will be closing the Exit 98 interchange on Interstate 15 beginning Sept. 3 to pave the Rose Road exit.
The interchange on the highway, and the off-ramps in both directions, will be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic will be detoured around the construction by electronic signs along a detour map on the ITD website.
The Rose Road intersection is undergoing a year-long construction project to widen the overpass and improve the ramps to and from the highway, which included previous road paving done in July. The full interchange is scheduled to open later this year and construction should be fully completed in 2020.
Additional details about the construction work on this section of I-15 can be found at itdprojects.org/rose.