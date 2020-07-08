The Idaho Falls Rotary Club announced Wednesday that it is canceling the 2020 Duck Race.
Rotary Club President Michelle Holt said the organization had been working with public health officials over the last few weeks to determine whether it would be able to safely conduct the race Aug. 8. Given the rising number of cases in Bonneville County over the last week and the thousands of people that attend the event every year, club officials decided there was no way to safely hold the competition.
"We're as disappointed as anybody that this was the decision we had to make," Holt said. "Our Duck Race sales usually start after the Fourth of July, so we held out as long as we could to try and make the event happen."
The annual race draws thousands of people into town to sponsor a rubber duck and enter it into the race down the Snake River, with the first bird over the falls getting its owner a grand prize. In addition to crowds gathering along the river to watch the competition, the Duck Race also draws visitors for its car cruises, live music performances and vendor tents.
The proceeds raised by the Duck Race go toward city improvements in the parks along the Snake River. More than $5.3 million has been raised for River Walk since the event first began 30 years ago, and this year's funds would have gone into the Heritage Park Project.
"Summertime is one of the best times to be around Idaho Falls because of the great outdoor amenities, and COVID-19 has really put a damper on those things. We look forward to a time where we can go back to gathering outside safely," city spokesman Bud Cranor said.
Cranor said there was no specific project in Heritage Park that would have relied on the donations from the Duck Race but that losing the event would cause a general delay in any major improvements.
Holt said that people who had already bought a duck for the race can request a refund or leave the money as a donation to the River Walk.