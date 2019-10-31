Two changes will be coming to the streets of Ammon in November.
A small one-lane roundabout is being built at the T intersection of 17th Street and 45th Street beginning Nov. 4. The intersection will be fully closed for the approximately two weeks that the construction will take.
The approval of Depatco's $139,432 contractor bid was made at the Oct. 17 city council meeting. City Administrator Micah Austin said the addition of the roundabout at the three-way intersection will improve the flow of traffic in the long term, especially as the city develops further east of Crowley.
The intersection of Sunnyside Road and Ammon Road also will see an update soon. New traffic signals for the intersection are being shipped to the city on Friday and Austin said they will be installed as soon as they are delivered to the city.