Roy Reed has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Qualifications for Fair Marshal include exceptional leadership skills, longtime involvement with the fair and a life of service to their community, according to a news release.
Reed, co-owner and co-founder of local business Reed's Dairy and a Navy veteran, has been involved with the fair since 1948, when he first showed open class swine.
“One of my favorite fair memories is the year I had both the Grand Champion sow and the Grand Champion boar,” Reed said in the release. “We had some good pigs and those pigs actually gave us the start of our business.”
Reed has been a fair patron, exhibitor and vendor throughout his life, whether showing animals or selling Reed's Dairy ice cream. Brown Cow, an ice cream float made with chocolate milk, is a fair favorite.
In 2007, Reed took a position on the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors, a post he held until this year.
“It has been an honor to work with such a genuine and kind person over the past 11 years," said Brandon Bird, general manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, in the release. "His life is an example of putting God, family and country first, and the fair greatly benefited from his leadership."
The Grand Marshal of the fair is responsible for leading the opening parade and representing the fair during a grandstand event of their choice.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot.