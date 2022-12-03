Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is seeing abnormally high numbers of children being admitted with respiratory syncytial virus complications, more commonly known as RSV.

Pediatric inpatient hospitalizations are at a record high for EIRMC due to the RSV virus. The hospital has 2 1/2 times as many pediatric RSV patients (25) as it has pediatric beds (10), and has had to place a number of children in the adult unit.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.