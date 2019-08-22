The Idaho Transportation Department is making safety improvements to the intersection of state Highway 47 and U.S. Highway 20 through the city of Ashton through Aug. 30.
Crews will install a flashing stoplight on Highway 47 at the intersection, install rumble strips to alert drivers approaching the intersection, and the department will be reducing the speed limit on Highway 20 through Ashton from 45 mph to 35 mph, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said. Future safety plans for the area include installing flashing school zone warning signs on Highway 20 through the city.