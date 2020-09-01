With cooler weather in the near future, the northern part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest will be shutting down several roads after Labor Day.
Starting Sept. 8, the Salmon-Challis will close a few dozen roads to motorized access.
“Seasonal route closures are designed to increase public safety during periods of the year when some roads are more dangerous to drive on due to weather and road conditions, to protect roads from vehicle damage during periods of the year when they are more easily damaged, to enhance non-vehicle recreational experiences, to provide for increased opportunities for hunting away from motorized access, and for wildlife security and protection of reproductive habitat during reproductive periods of the year,” the Forest Service said in a news release.
The following roads and branches to them are slated to close Sept. 8:
Leadore Ranger District
• Warm Springs Woods Road System — Roads 149, 149-A, and 733
• Everson-Stroud — Road 004
Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
• West Fork Iron Creek — Road 046
• CNF Road System — Roads 231, 338, and 271
• Swan Peak Road System — Roads 106 and 099-A
• Phelan Mountain Area Road Systems — Roads 234, 234-A, 234-C, 234-E, and Road 082
• Leesburg Area Road System — Roads 007 and 008
• Jureano Mountain Area Road Systems — Roads 300-A, 340, 301-A, and 326
• Rapps Creek Area — Road 330
• East Boulder Meadow Road System — Roads 098 and 023
North Fork Ranger District
• Carmen Creek Road System — Roads 069, 069-A, and 069-B
• Silverleads Area Road System — Roads 077, 077-B, 077-C, 077-D, 077-E, 077-F, 077-G, 077-H, 063, 063-B, and 063-C
• Donnelly Gulch — Road 164
• Grouse Gulch — Road 228
• Salzer Bar — Road 091
• Threemile Creek — Road 080
• Pine Creek Road System — Roads 032, 032-A, 146, 147, and 147-A
• Friedorf Gulch Area Road System — Roads 095, 095-B, and 092-F
Starting Sept. 30, the following roads will close:
Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
• Stormy Peak Road Area — Roads 127, 128, and 170
• Moose-Dump Loop Route Area — Roads 183 and 406
North Fork Ranger District
• 183 Road System — Road 183
On Nov. 15, the following roads will close:
Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
• Forney Moyer Area — Roads 6036, 6035, 6032, and 103