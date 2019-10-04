In an effort to not strand fish in irrigation ditches, irrigators in the Salmon region who divert water from local rivers and streams are being asked to check with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game before shutting down for the season.
Irrigators are asked to contact Fish and Game several days before shutting off their ditches to allow the department to monitor the ditches.
“Irrigators are also asked to ramp down their flows over several days before turning ditches completely off,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “The gradual decrease in flow stimulates fish to migrate out of the irrigation system."
The main concern for Fish and Game is protecting salmon and steelhead that may have strayed into irrigation ditches. Other trout and whitefish are also returned back to rivers and streams.
“Idaho Fish and Game’s screen program currently operates and maintains over 270 fish screens that allow fish trapped in irrigation ditches to return to the stream or river,” the news release said. “The screen program, water users and landowners have been working together to prevent the loss of fish into area ditch systems for well over 60 years.”
Irrigators are encouraged to leave a minimal flow of 50 inches — about 1 CFS — in the ditch to allow time for Fish and Game to collect any stranded fish.
“The success of this program was measured with a study that began in 2003 to count fish as they were returned back to the river after being diverted,” Fish and Game said. “It was found that in the Lemhi River, up to 88 percent of all migrating juvenile Chinook salmon are diverted into at least one ditch system as they migrate toward the ocean. Through the screening efforts, all of these fish are safely returned to the river.”