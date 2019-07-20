SALMON — The Salmon Arts Council, which has brought everything from concert pianists to visiting artists to town, all but folded this summer when a determined group of art advocates pledged to revamp the nonprofit as an entirely volunteer organization.
The group was established more than four decades ago but in recent years has struggled to maintain its slate of arts- and music-oriented programs amid declining membership and donations.
Arts Council Executive Director Susan Payne this spring appealed to the community to step forward with support for an organization that has underwritten plays, artist workshops for local students, film festivals and other fare.
A number of people rallied to the Arts Council’s aid but, ultimately, the response to Payne’s appeal was not sufficient to keep the entity afloat — at least not with a paid staffer like her.
Board members recently voted to lay off Payne — a measure Payne herself recommended — and close the Arts Council office at City Hall. Earlier this month, Arts Council veterans announced a refreshed version of the old organization, which is to be led by a newly elected president, Meri Galvan.
In a letter to patrons and others, Galvan wrote, “The truth is that the Salmon Arts Council can’t continue in the same form that we have in the past. Just like there are ebbs and flows within the tide there are also within an organization. We are at a low in terms of memberships, event attendance, sponsorships, and grants. There have been many issues that have contributed to where we are now, but the truth is we are no longer able to continue as we have.”
In the same letter, Galvan said the current and coming changes are a beginning, not an ending, for the Salmon Arts Council.
“Our current board members had a choice to make. Throw in the towel in defeat or band together to fight for this organization. We are not willing to give in just yet,” she wrote.
Galvan added, “This organization means too much to each of us.”
While acknowledging that it will take time for the organization to regain its balance, Galvan said the board has committed to a slimmed-down version of events for the 2019 season.
Brews and Blues Fest, a popular annual gathering, is alive and well and planned for Aug. 3, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Sacajawea Center. Performers are to include Andrew Floyd, Mudslide Charley and Moneypenny in an event that will feature brews and food by vendors from Salmon and elsewhere in Idaho.
Diana Weiss, a watercolorist and rancher who resigned from the Arts Council board but who is continuing to volunteer for a group she believes in, urged Salmon area residents to attend events that are of interest to them and take pride in a community that will continue to celebrate the arts.
“There’s something for everybody; you don’t have to go to every function,” she said.
Galvan said in the letter that the reconstituted organization will be seeking help on all fronts.
“We need additional hands to take on many tasks. If you have ideas on fundraisers or are willing to run your own fundraiser for us please contact us. We need volunteers at events and in the planning process. Together we will continue to make an impact through the arts in our community,” she wrote.
Weiss is arranging volunteers for Brews and Blues. Anyone interested in aiding is encouraged to contact her at 208-756-1578. For information or to participate in other upcoming offerings, Galvan can be reached at salmonartscouncil@gmail.com or go to the group’s website salmonartscouncil.org.
Additional programs slated for this season are:
— Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Sacajawea Center, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” This free outdoor Shakespeare performance is a tradition in Salmon.
— Aug. 22, 6 p.m., City Center, I-90 Collective Baroque Concert. Baroque music will be performed on period instruments.
— Oct. 1-3, time and location, TBD, Tony Memmel. Memmel, who was born without a left forearm and hand,taught himself to play the guitar using a homemade cast out of gorilla tape (duct tape)that secures a guitar pick to his arm, and allows him to pluck and strum the strings. The musician and inspirational speaker will provide two school performances and a public concert.
— Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., The Elks Lodge, a Veterans Day weekend event, “America’s Sweethearts.” This three-part harmony, all-girl group is to sing nostalgic songs from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, including the music of the Andrew Sisters.