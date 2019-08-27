Heather DeGeest has been named the new deputy forest supervisor of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
DeGeest, a north-central Minnesota native who has lived in Montana for more than 20 years, had been district ranger on the Helena Ranger District on the Helena National Forest since 2013. Earlier in her career she worked on growing trees on the Gallatin National Forest in Montana and then as a forester on the Gallatin National Forest and on the Northern Region Timber Strike Team. After that, she moved to the Helena National Forest, starting there as the Townsend district ranger.
Cheri Ford, the previous Salmon-Challis deputy supervisor, left in February.
DeGeest was involved in many of high-profile projects as Helena district ranger, according to a news release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest, including ones to do with wildlife habitat enhancement, vegetation, forest planning, adjusting wilderness boundaries, fire management organization and hazardous fuels treatments.
“Heather brings wide-ranging experiences along with management and coordination with of a variety of stakeholders," said Forest Supervisor Charles Mark. “I’m very much looking forward to Heather joining our forest leadership team.”
DeGeest starts in her new job Sept. 16.