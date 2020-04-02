The Salmon-Challis National Forest is closing campgrounds, trails and canceling early-season river floating reservations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The forest canceled all existing reservations through April 15 for float permits on the wild section of the Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Emails will be sent to those people affected and fees refunded.
“New reservations can still be created at this time; however, these may be canceled at a later date,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “If the cancellation period for permits is extended, an email will be sent to those with affected reservations.”
The Forest Service also closed the popular Gold Bug Hot Springs trail and access to the hot springs.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” the Forest Service said. "We are committed to continuing support of our communities and fulfilling our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
The Forest Service said certain popular areas drew too many people, making it difficult to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We have visitors that want to enjoy the forest but many areas are drawing more people than social distancing guidelines recommend,” said Chuck Mark, forest supervisor. “Many of these recreation sites are inaccessible at this time, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.”
For an online list of specific closed areas, go to tinyurl.com/pr-scclosures.