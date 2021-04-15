The Salmon-Challis National Forest plans to put Great American Outdoors Act funds to work on several projects this year.
Projects include bridge replacement, road repair, trail maintenance and other recreational site upkeep. The projects will reduce some of the backlog of deferred maintenance and improve the visitor experience to the National Forest.
“As we implement the Great America Outdoors Act across the forest, our highest priority are those projects that reduce deferred maintenance, are ready to implement, and provide the greatest immediate benefit to the public,” said Charles Mark, Salmon-Challis forest supervisor.
Included in the list of projects are:
• Dagger Creek bridge replacement
• Boundary-Dagger Road repair
• Central Idaho Wilderness Complex priority area trails maintenance
• Salmon River Road Corridor recreation site maintenance
• Silver Creek Road (Road Forest 60108) repair
• Central Idaho Wilderness Complex Trails priority area trail maintenance
• Salmon-Challis National Forest developed recreation site maintenance on Sawtooth National Recreation Area satellite sites
The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law in August 2020 and provides funding to improve conditions, update and repair aging infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences. This Act has been approved for funding through 2025.