The Salmon-Challis National Forest plans to demolish three New Deal-era buildings at the Hughes Creek Ranger Station that are falling apart and unsafe to occupy.
The three buildings, built between 1930 and 1940, have been “closed due to health and safety concerns and deteriorating conditions,” the Salmon-Challis said recently.
Three other buildings at the ranger station continue to be used and are maintained for employee housing and storage. North Fork District ranger Ken Gebhardt signed a decision in October to remove three buildings at Hughes Creek. The National Forest hopes to remove a number of unused and unneeded buildings across the Salmon-Challis over time.
“Several of the buildings have been deteriorating for many years and are not safe to occupy or use due to health and safety issues and lack of structural integrity,” Gebhardt said. Several of the buildings have also been damaged by “flooding, high humidity, mold and some buildings have lead-based paint.”
The buildings slated for removal haven’t been used for more than a decade and have been condemned.
Forest officials said the Salmon-Challis has been deferring maintenance on many of its buildings for years and has a limited budget for upkeep.
“The deferred maintenance needs for facilities on the forest is astronomical,” said Mike Carroll, forest engineer. “The forest is allocated roughly $240,000 annually for maintenance of 385 building facilities. The estimated deferred maintenance costs for just the three buildings scheduled for removal is $910,000.”
Gebhardt said that the decision to remove the buildings at Hughes Creek is a “positive move forward for the facilities program on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.”
He said the scoping process for the building removal received only a few comments and most were in favor of removal.