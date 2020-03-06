The Salmon-Challis National Forest has announced a series of workshops to discuss with the public its overall plan on matters of recreation, mining, fire suppression, timber and range management.
The National Forest has been operating on plans formulated before the Challis and Salmon Forests were combined administratively more than 20 years ago.
“The forest plan revision effort was initiated in 2017 with the idea of developing one plan for the two forests that were administratively combined …," the Forest Service said in a news release. “Some members of the public questioned whether the existing Salmon and Challis forest plans needed changed, and they asked the agency to examine each plan in more detail.”
Tom Ford, ecosystem staff officer for the forest, said a list of plan directions will be released soon for the public to review before the workshops begin in April.
The new plan considers “policy developed since the late 1980s that has influenced the forest’s ability to implement plan direction.”
Forest supervisor Chuck Mark is expected to consider the findings from the review and public input, and determine whether each plan should be revised, amended or left unchanged.
The workshop schedule:
5 p.m. –7 p.m. April 6, Idaho Department of Fish & Game conference room in Salmon – Focus: recreation and minerals
5 p.m. –7 p.m. April 13, Challis American Legion Hall – Focus: recreation and minerals
10 a.m. – noon April 18, Idaho Department of Fish & Game conference room, Salmon – Focus: fire, fuels, and timber
10 a.m. – noon April 25, Challis American Legion Hall – Focus: Range
5 p.m. –7 p.m. April 27, Idaho Department of Fish & Game conference room, Salmon – Focus: Range
5 p.m. –7 p.m. April 29, Challis American Legion Hall – Focus: Fire, Fuels, Timber
Contact Tom Ford at 208-756-5290 or via email tom.ford@usda.gov.