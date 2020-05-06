It’s tough being a sage grouse these days.
Lots of critters want to eat you, including people. Your preferred habitat is disappearing or being invaded by invasive plants, and slight changes in the environment can have big consequences on your well-being. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service show sage grouse numbers declining more than 50% across the West in the past five years.
To help add to the plus column for the embattled bird, the Salmon-Challis National Forest recently approved a project to reduce encroaching conifers into the sagebrush steppe. Sage grouse don’t like land with trees on it. In the past two centuries, trees have been expanding into sage steppe country, mostly due to fire suppression.
The Forest Service’s new project has identified 199,500 acres that were historically sage steppe and occupied by sage grouse, but have sprouted conifer trees. The Forest Service plans, over the next few years, to send out crews with chain saws to fell encroaching trees, pile them up and burn them.
“It could go on for multiple years,” said Amy Baumer, at the Salmon-Challis National Forest. “They don’t expect that they could accomplish more than 3,000 (acres) in any given year due to funding and personnel available.”
Andrew Olsen, a scientist studying sage grouse populations in the West, explains the situation on the “Sage Grouse Initiative” website.
“At upper elevations, fires have become less frequent allowing conifer woodlands to become denser and expand into previously treeless shrublands,” Olsen said. “At lower elevations, invasive annual grasses like cheatgrass have established, resulting in fires that are now too frequent.”
Olsen said the altered fire regime across sagebrush country has pushed sage grouse into shrinking suitable habitat.
Sage grouse don’t like trees in their neighborhood because of predators. Trees offer raptors a perch to prey on adult sage grouse and ravens a perch to prey on eggs.
“Sage grouse avoid areas where there are as few as one or two conifers per acre, even when the sagebrush understory is intact and dominant,” Olsen said on the website. “Removing conifers in targeted areas reduces depredation.”
Recent research, according to the Sage Grouse Initiative, shows sage grouse populations grow 12% when conifers are removed.
According to the project signed off by Salmon-Challis forest supervisor Charles Mark, most of the tree removal is in roadless areas. No new roads or trails are planned to accommodate the project.
“The project will authorize activities on up to 142,000 acres of Idaho roadless areas,” Mark said in his decision memo. “As a result of this project as much as 3,000 to 15,000 acres within (Idaho roadless areas) could be noticeable and appear unnatural at any one time.”
Baumer said the project to chop trees is still taking inventory of areas needing attention and organizing funding to pay for workers.
“It's going to take about a year before we get anything actually done on the ground,” she said. “Some of the larger areas will most likely go out onto a contract. Smaller chunks that can be implemented by forest personnel is also a possibility.”