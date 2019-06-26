SALMON — More than a dozen children are engaged this summer with such adventures as fashioning faux dinosaur eggs, learning to care for farm animals and gaining the ability to grow food.
The kids, ages 3 to 12, are enrolled in Summer Creek Day Camp, a Monday-only program that began this month and ends in August and which specializes in imparting to young people key lessons about Earth, the arts, agriculture and even how to master their emotions.
Frances Mueller, local 4-H leader and aide with her church’s vacation Bible school, is the founder and teacher of the camp, which is in its third year at the family’s small farm near Salmon.
Instead of traditional camp activities such as crafts, Mueller has invented a program designed to foster qualities such as compassion, self-sufficiency, confidence and creativity.
“I’m trying to give them a sense of personal responsibility and accountability and the drive to grow and learn, skills they can use for the rest of their lives,” said Mueller, whose multitude of talents and professions includes Summer Creek Farm Goods and interior design.
The mother of four youngsters uses the care of the farm’s animals — including goats, pigs, chickens and sheep — to teach children about responsibility and compassion.
“It’s hard to teach compassion, but when you deal with an animal’s needs like feeding it, watering it, moving it, you tend to feel compassion,” Mueller said.
The interior designer is likewise passionate about implanting in children the knowledge of where their food comes from, how it’s grown and how to produce it. In an agricultural area such as Salmon, Mueller rightly assumed a portion of the camp kids would understand food production. Yet there have been those children who were surprised to discover that some of the chickens they engaged with as part of their camp chores were also food just like birds sold in the grocery store.
“Some of the kids who live in town didn’t realize those were one and the same. It’s really been awesome to introduce them to new information and see how readily they grasp it,” Mueller said.
She encourages the children to have firsthand experiences that lead to larger lessons. For example, many of her young charges professed a liking for honey. Mueller immediately pointed the way to new worlds.
“I’ll say, ‘You love honey? That comes from bees. Well, here’s a hive.’ They say, ‘That’s where they live?’ We build from there,” she said.
One child contended in Mueller’s hearing that people can’t eat a sheep. “I said, ‘You can totally eat a sheep,’” Mueller said.
The camp leader uses titles for each session that suggest the activities on tap. Last year’s “Harvest it” saw children extracting produce from the garden when they weren’t standing in rows, eating what they had planted.
“One parent said, ‘My son won’t eat greens at home yet he stands in your garden and grazes.’ I believe it has to do with ownership; this was theirs and that gave it greater meaning,” said Mueller.
She has presented “Calm it,” a session that focuses on how young people might cope with strong emotions like anger through meditation and yoga exercises.
From seed bombs to a program which explored artistic genres and techniques, Summer Creek Day Camp is expansive in its topics and in its goals.
Juniper McFarlane says her two children go to the camp and regret those occasions when they can’t attend.
“We’re really lucky to have a high-quality day camp in Salmon,” she said, adding about her 8-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, Amara, “They’re really enthused about going.”
McFarlane’s daughter Amara said she has lately learned fascinating facts about dinosaurs.
“They lived a very long time ago and some were vegetarians,” she said.
From Mueller’s vantage point, the season and the farm come to vivid life through the children.
“It’s amazing and exciting to see the world through their eyes,” she said.