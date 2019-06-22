A 36-year-old Salmon man was killed Friday night when he failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 93 and his truck collided with a pickup pulling a trailer.
Idaho State Police responded to the scene about 13 miles north of Challis at 8:05 p.m.
Cody Dillard, of Salmon, was driving north at milepost 261 in a 1996 Ford Ranger. Jack Whitworth, 53, of May, Idaho, was driving south in a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer, an Idaho State Police news release said.
Dillard failed to negotiate a curve and the Ford crossed into the southbound lanes, where the vehicles collided, the release said. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Dillard's passenger, Chase Murray, 36, of Hemet, Calif., was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.
Murray was wearing a seat belt; Whitworth was not. Dillard succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The northbound lane of travel was blocked for six and a half hours.
Next of kin have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.