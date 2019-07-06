SALMON — A small farm here that produces everything from broccoli to bok choy and which relies on the community’s purchase of its homegrown goods has successfully undergone the rigorous process required to be certified as organic.
Swift River Farm submitted the application for certification in January, had its operation closely inspected in May and later that month learned it had been granted.
It’s nothing short of a coup for an humble farm that sits on the northern outskirts of Salmon to be able to claim the coveted organic label. It comes as increasing numbers of Americans are seeking to learn more about the origin of their food, how it is produced and the impact of its practices on the environment and on pollinators like bees.
While the partners behind the farm, Jessica McAleese and Jeremy Shreve, have been producing food for local families without using chemicals or machinery since they moved to the area in 2014, they had not until this year sought the official organic classification.
“One reason we decided to go organic is that more and more people are paying attention to it and want to know that we are certified,” McAleese said. “So many of our customers come out to the farm and they trust us. But now people who don’t know us — who stop at the farmer’s market as they are going through town — know we honor our word, that we are what we say we are.”
And what they are is an operation that relies heavily on selling shares to people who agree to take equal risk if crops fail or share in the bounty when they succeed, which is the vast majority of the time. The number of families that have signed on for shares has nearly doubled in the past year, with 20 families in Challis and Stanley lately added to 30 families in Salmon. That is in addition to twice-weekly booths at the Lemhi County Farmers Market.
For Swift River Farm, aims are shaped by the community.
“Salmon is a food desert, according to USDA, based on how far people must go to access food,” said McAleese. “It’s so isolated here that it’s really important to Jeremy and me to provide our community and our region with food that is grown in a sustainable and healthy manner and which is nutritious.”
Swift River Farm has been certified by Oregon Tilth, a USDA accredited certifying agent. The farm was required to show that seeds it had purchased for hundreds of varieties of vegetables and flowers were organic and, if not organic, not genetically modified or otherwise treated. For example, the inspector examined planted carrots and required the farmers to show records about seed purchases and other information tied to the crop, with the objective to track the organic product from field to fork.
The source of water and treatment of the soil also was reviewed as well as crop rotation practices and origin of the vegetable mulch and composted vegetable material used in the operation.
Swift River in spring offers early peas and greens, followed later in the season by staples such as broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and more. In the fall, the farm provides 15 types of winter squash, four varieties of zucchinis, a dozen kinds of cantaloupe and another dozen types of watermelon. The end of the season brings a stock-your-cellar program that sees onions, potatoes and other storable vegetables available for purchase.
The farm has a robust online garlic business that has brought it customers from outside the area, where the diversified vegetable operation is unique for its organic certification.
McAleese is one of the forces behind the school garden project in Salmon that teachers students how to grow and manage crops.
“The primary purpose of the garden is to get kids in the dirt, teach them how to grow food and where it comes from and how to participate in this community we call Salmon, which agriculture is very much a part of,” she said.
Swift River participates in the local farmers market at Veterans Memorial Park in Salmon from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from June through September. To learn more about the farm, visit facebook.com/swiftriverfarm.