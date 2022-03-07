The Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corp is partnering with Teton Toyota to distribute 200 grocery food boxes to families in need during spring break.
Teton Toyota will distribute the food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at 2252 W Sunnyside Road, the Salvation Army announced in a Monday news release.
“Food costs are up right now,” said John Birks, an officer at the Salvation Army. “It seems like everything is more expensive every time you go to the grocery store.”
Birks said the grocery boxes are aimed at helping families who may rely on local school districts for food assistance. Both Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 use COVID-19 relief funds to help feed students in need, and the districts do have backpack programs for holidays and school breaks.
The grocery boxes will contain enough nonperishable items to feed a family of four for a week, the release said. Each box will be carefully packed and assembled by the Salvation Army in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.
“It’s amazing to see how Teton Toyota is community oriented. We’re extremely thankful for our community partnerships and the volunteers that have put this together,” Birks said.
Teton Toyota staff will give the grocery boxes to families in a drive-up service on a first-come, first-serve basis. Families interested in getting on the list to receive a grocery box should contact the Salvation Army at 208-522-7200 or emailmysti.birks@usw.salvationarmy.org.