With less than a week of bell-ringing left, the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls is falling far short of its donation goal.
As of Monday, the Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corps has raised around $28,800 at its red kettle locations in town. The goal was to raise $80,000 by Christmas Eve, enough to keep the program stable next year.
Maj. Greg Moody, who leads the local corps, said that the organization appreciates the other donations it has received but that the shortfall was a concern.
"We are very thankful for those gifts. The only place where we're lacking is the monetary part, which is what translates into our funds for assisting people with their situations," Moody said.
If the local corps doesn't reach its goal, Moody said the organization likely will have to cut back on the hours it can operate its food pantry and the funds to help families with rent and utilities.
A lack of volunteers to ring the bells may have contributed to the smaller number of donations in Idaho Falls. Only four of the 10 potential spots for bell-ringers to stand outside of stores are staffed at present. Moody explained that he and his wife are the only ones leading the local corps, which makes it hard to reach out to volunteers, and that hiring part-time workers for the collections takes money away from programs.
"The people who volunteer tend to give more of their time and effort than someone who is paid and is just there to earn a check," Moody said.
The four local locations currently staffed by the Salvation Army are at the Walmarts in Idaho Falls and Ammon, the Fred Meyer and Sam's Club.