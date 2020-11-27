Every year, both the Salvation Army and Soup Kitchen put on Thanksgiving meals for the community. This year, the organizations saw their highest turnouts yet. Both saw a more than 30% increase in people looking for a warm Thanksgiving meal.
“It was a lot more than we normally have,” said Orpha Moody of the Salvation Army.
Last year, the Salvation Army served approximately 700 people. This year it served 927. This was also the first time it did not have a sit-down meal. In 2019, tables were set up inside the Elks Lodge for indoor dining. Instead, the Salvation Army handed out dinners to people in vehicles.
“It was the first time we did the drive through, and that was pretty successful. … When we first started, there was a long line, but then we figured out how to do it more efficiently so it wasn’t too long of a wait,” said Moody.
Much of the food was donated by the Idaho Falls community. Realtors held a turkey drive that raised nearly 60 turkeys. Shari's Cafe and Pies, Perkins and First Presbyterian Church donated the pumpkin pies.
However, the Salvation Army did see a decrease in the number of volunteers it usually has on Thanksgiving, with most volunteers citing COVID-19 as the reason for their staying away.
“These volunteers were willing to do anything. They knew we didn’t have as many people as usual, so they stayed all day. Some stood out in the cold. They were amazing,” Moody said.
The Soup Kitchen saw a similar increase. Last year it served approximately 96 meals. This year it served 126. Diablas Kitchen prepared and donated the food, including 85 pounds of turkey.
The increasing number of people in need of food comes as no surprise. The Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls has reported the number of visitors requesting food has doubled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 22% of Idaho adults reported that they expect someone in their household will have a loss in employment income in the next four weeks, according to a recent survey by the United States Census Bureau.
The Idaho Falls Community - Food Basket, which also runs the Soup Kitchen, is Idaho Falls’ largest provider of food to those in need. To learn more about the organization, visit its website at communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org.
Those interested in learning more about the Idaho Falls branch of the Salvation Army can go to idahofalls.salvationarmy.org.