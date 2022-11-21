The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls is planning to feed hundreds more people this year at its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner than it did at the 2021 dinner as inflation and food prices continue to rise.
The dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 640 E. Elva St.
"Last year 260 people came in to eat and we delivered around 250 more meals to those who couldn't come, so over 500 meals all together," said Capt.John Birks of the Idaho FallsSalvation Army. "But this year is looking a little different. We are seeing more people with a lot of need and we are probably going to be feeding around 600 to 700 people this year. People seem to be struggling more than we have seen the last few years."
The meal is free for everyone. Those in need can come to the Elks Lodge to eat ortake to-go containers home. Those unable to leave their homes can have the meal delivered. Idaho Falls residents can call 208-522-7200 on Nov. 22 to ask for a meal delivery to their home or volunteer to drive meals to those in need.
Birks said that in past years there was an option for drive-through pick up but the service has been discontinued this year.
"We provide meals for those who are homebound because they cannot make it here themselves and they deserve a meal that feels like home," Birks said. "They deserve to feel like someone cares and we want them to know that we are here to help."
The food and funds to host the dinner come from a variety of people and businesses throughout the city. Several local churches provide foods such as corn, green beans and pies. Perkins Restaurant and Bakery donates extra pies. Texas Roadhouse provides hundreds of rolls. The city of Idaho Falls providesfree dumpsters for the event. The remainderof the food is paid for through donations, a large portion of the food isbeing donated by Melaleuca and then prepared at the location.
Besides the volunteer work and donated food, the dinner costs around $7,000 to put on year after year, Salvation Army officials said.
"We do the Community Thanksgiving Dinner because since the infancy of the Salvation Army here in Idaho Falls, our goal has been to help those who are most in need," Birks said. "We see that providing them with this warm meal accomplishes many things; it helps those who would normally not be able to afford the meal, to have a warm place to come without bumping up the heat cost of their own home, and to have a sense of family and community which many don't have."
Anyone who comes to the dinner also will have the opportunity to get a free flu shot at the entrance.
