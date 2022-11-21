The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls is planning to feed hundreds more people this year at its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner than it did at the 2021 dinner as inflation and food prices continue to rise.

The dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 640 E. Elva St.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.