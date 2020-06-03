With his victory in the Republican primary, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Samuel Hulse has no opponents left on his way to becoming sheriff.
There were no candidates in the Democratic primary for sheriff, meaning Hulse will run unopposed in the general election this November.
Hulse won with a plurality of 44% of the votes. Sheriff's deputy Mike Dickson came in second with 29% of the vote, and Idaho Falls Police Department Lt. Timothy Downs came in third with 27%.
"We're excited to have won the Republican primary and are pleased to be able to be involved," Hulse said.
Hulse ran with endorsements from retiring Sheriff Paul Wilde and Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark. He campaigned as the candidate who would follow Wilde's example, in contrast to his opponents who said they wanted to make changes.
Dickson expressed his disappointment with the results but said he was proud of the campaign he ran.
"I had a lot of fun, if you can call it that," Dickson said.
Dickson said he was considering continuing to run a write-in campaign for the general election, though he acknowledged it was unlikely to succeed.
Downs could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Downs had filed a challenge to Hulse's campaign alleging Hulse did not meet the residency requirement for the election. The Secretary of State's election board and the Bonneville County Clerk, however, determined Hulse had met the legal requirements of residency.
The general election is scheduled Nov. 3.