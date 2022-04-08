A partnership between the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department and the Snake River BMX Association has paved the way for a new BMX racing venue at Sandy Downs.
At its March 31 meeting, the Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement for the nonprofit Snake River BMX to use a designated area at Sandy Downs for a new track.
Under the lease's terms Snake River BMX will pay the city $1 per paid competitor, user and spectator at events in exchange for using the property, a city news release said. At the end of the five-year term the city and the BMX organization can review the agreement.
“This is really exciting for Parks and Recreation as well as for BMX racers and riders in our community,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director, in the release. “This new track that is now under construction gives greater recreation opportunities through an organization that has been around for more than 35 years.”
Under the agreement, Snake River BMX will be responsible for all maintenance and upkeep of the track and property used by the organization, the release said. The nonprofit will operate the track independently without any city staff.
“Sandy Downs is a great place for this organization and gives them a place to grow into,” Holm said. “This location is a tremendous win for both the City and Snake River BMX through this private/government partnership.”
Snake River BMX plans to build a larger track than it had at its previous facility, the release said. It also plans to build a separate Strider bike track. The Strider track will give younger kids a chance to ride while the older riders use the main track.
The new track location also provides ample parking and camping space for those big race weekends, the release said.